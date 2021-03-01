Harry and Meghan make bombshell revelations in Oprah show: Watch first teaser

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big 90-minute Oprah interview special's first teaser is out, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in chic outfits.

The Duke looks confident in formal dress, while his pregnant wife Meghan is seen sitting next to him in black floral gown.



Only Winfrey and Harry can be seen speaking in the first two promos, with Winfrey teasing earthshaking revelations. "You’ve said some pretty shocking things here."

The clip, which broke the internet, shows Harry sharing the details about the fate of his late mother Princess Diana.



"My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” he says. “I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago."

The interview comes a year after the couple moved to the US and became independent from the Royal family. The March 7 interview will air weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will officially not be returning to their royal roles.



According to CBS, the interview will see Winfrey speak with the Duchess about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Prince Harry will also share details about their struggle and speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams in exclusive interview with Oprah.