Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan make bombshell revelations in Oprah show: Watch first teaser

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big 90-minute Oprah interview special's first teaser is out, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in chic outfits.

The Duke looks confident in formal dress, while his pregnant wife Meghan is seen sitting next to him in black floral gown. 

Only Winfrey and Harry can be seen speaking in the first two promos, with Winfrey teasing earthshaking revelations. "You’ve said some pretty shocking things here."

The clip, which broke the internet, shows Harry sharing the details about the fate of his late mother Princess Diana.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” he says. “I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago."

The interview comes a year after the couple moved to the US and became independent from the Royal family. The March 7 interview will air weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will officially not be returning to their royal roles.

According to CBS, the interview will see Winfrey speak with the Duchess about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. 

Prince Harry will also share details about their struggle and speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams in exclusive interview with Oprah.

More From Entertainment:

Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for best actor posthumously

Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for best actor posthumously

Jane Fonda receives lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

Jane Fonda receives lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes
Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana as she bags Golden Globe

Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana as she bags Golden Globe
Kim Kardashian will soon share the details about her marriage split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian will soon share the details about her marriage split with Kanye West
Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 after falling a physical examination for her role?

Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 after falling a physical examination for her role?
Amelia Hamlin flaunts her stunning beauty to tease Scott Disick after his words about Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin flaunts her stunning beauty to tease Scott Disick after his words about Kourtney Kardashian
Jennifer Aniston slams Golden Globes over lack of diversity

Jennifer Aniston slams Golden Globes over lack of diversity

Nick Jonas unveils singles ‘Spaceman, This is Heaven’ on SNL night

Nick Jonas unveils singles ‘Spaceman, This is Heaven’ on SNL night
Prince Harry finally reveals his thoughts on ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry finally reveals his thoughts on ‘The Crown’
Meet the Turkish actor who played Deli Demir in Ertugrul

Meet the Turkish actor who played Deli Demir in Ertugrul

Latest

view all