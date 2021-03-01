Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for best actor posthumously

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman was named best actor at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The Black Panther star was posthumously given the honour for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom before his tragic passing.

The award was accepted by the actor’s widow Simone Boseman who delivered an emotional speech honouring her late husband who died of colon cancer last year in August.

“He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring. Something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she said.

This was Boseman’s first Golden Globe nomination and win. He shared the category with Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank and Tahar Rahim for The Mauritian.