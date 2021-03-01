Can't connect right now! retry
Former KP governor’s family held hostage, robbed in Rawalpindi

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ali Muhammad Jan Orakzai. Photo: File
  • A robbery took place at the house of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ali Muhammad Jan Aurakzai in Rawalpindi.
  • Aurakzai's family was held hostage at gunpoint by the robbers who looted Rs300,000 in cash.
  • A case was registered on the former governor's cpmplaint

A robbery took place at the house of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ali Muhammad Jan Aurakzai in Rawalpindi Monday.

Aurakzai's family was held hostage at gunpoint by the robbers who looted Rs300,000 in cash, prize bonds and gold worth Rs420,000 from his house.

Read more: Karachi: Robbers steal bridal dresses worth millions from boutique in DHA

A case was registered on the former governor's complaint.

The police said raids are being conducted to find the culprits and a search operation has also been initiated in nearby areas.

