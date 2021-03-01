Kangana Ranaut reminisces childhood memories as she opens up about anecdotes that ‘pierced’ her heart

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Mar 01 2021
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut reminisced her childhood memories that 'pierced' her heart as March, the birthday month of the actress began today.

Sharing a throwback photo from her teenage days, Kangana opened up about anecdotes shared by her family and that pierced her heart every-time.

Kangana revealed, “My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time.”

“There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful”, she added.

On the work front, Kangana has kick started work on her next project, Tejas, in which she plays a Sikh soldier.

Recently, she posted a picture of her uniform and wrote “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand.”


