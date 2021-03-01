Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

'Happy Birthday Lala': Throwback to legendary Shahid Afridi's feats

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

KARACHI: Seasoned Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, who is currently associated with the Pakistan Super League's (PSL 2021) franchise Multan Sultans, is celebrating his birthday today — Monday.

While social media is abuzz with warm wishes, such as "you're our pride" and Shahid Afridi being "the man who made us crazy for the game of cricket", there's also a debate since Wikipedia, Google, his book, and he himself have provided different ages — 45, 41, 46, and 44, respectively.

Whatever his age may be, however, the fact is that the veteran cricketer has given Pakistan much to celebrate about and be proud of. Here's a look at his feats and milestones through the years.

In the T20 World Cup 2007, he was named the "Player of the Tournament".

Geo.tv/Files

In the T20 World Cup 2009, he was awarded the title of "Player of the Semis and Finals".

Geo.tv/Files

In the Asia Cup 2012, he was named the "Player of the Final".

AFP/Indranil Mukherjee/Files

Shahid Afridi is also the player who scored the fastest ODI century in 1996 at 37 balls.

AFP/Indranil Mukherjee/Files

He also has the honour of being a one-time champion of the T20 World Cup.

Geo.tv/Files

The legendary cricketer scored the most sixes in ODI cricket at 351 sixes.

Geo.tv/Files

He remained second in bagging the most wickets in T20I at 98 from 99 matches.

Geo.tv/Files

Moreover, Afridi holds the record for taking the most number of wickets as captain in T20Is, at 40.

Geo.tv/Files

The veteran cricketer also became the first-ever player to score a hat-trick in the 10-over match format for Pakhtoons vs Maratha Arabians in 2017.

Geo.tv/Files

Unfortunately, he also has a record of conceding most runs as a bowler in his T20I career, at 2,362 runs.

Twitter/@EshuSid

As a civilian, on the other hand, Shahid Afridi was awarded the Pride of Performance on March 23, 2010, and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23, 2018. 


More From Sports:

Watch: Amir pumps up Karachi crowd before taking a Lahore Qalandars scalp

Watch: Amir pumps up Karachi crowd before taking a Lahore Qalandars scalp
PSL 2021: Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators match rescheduled after player tests positive for virus

PSL 2021: Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators match rescheduled after player tests positive for virus
PSL live cricket score, Match 12: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

PSL live cricket score, Match 12: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
PSL 2021, Match preview: Win-less Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United today

PSL 2021, Match preview: Win-less Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United today
'Happy Birthaday Lala': Shahid Afridi celebrates 44th birthday today

'Happy Birthaday Lala': Shahid Afridi celebrates 44th birthday today
PSL 2021: Watch David Wiese take Lahore to victory against Karachi on home ground

PSL 2021: Watch David Wiese take Lahore to victory against Karachi on home ground
PSL 2021: Watch as Shaheen Afridi clean-bowls Babar Azam

PSL 2021: Watch as Shaheen Afridi clean-bowls Babar Azam
Lahore Qalandars defeat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets in nail-biting contest

Lahore Qalandars defeat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets in nail-biting contest
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Head-to-head

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Head-to-head
PCB seeks written guarantee from ICC for Indian visas for T20 World Cup 2021

PCB seeks written guarantee from ICC for Indian visas for T20 World Cup 2021
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn angrily reacts to 'midlife crisis' comment

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn angrily reacts to 'midlife crisis' comment
PSL 2021: Shadab Khan disappointed over Islamabad United's below-par performance

PSL 2021: Shadab Khan disappointed over Islamabad United's below-par performance

Latest

view all