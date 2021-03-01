Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 01 2021
Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Corrin speak out against lack of diversity

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Hours after winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix show "The Crown", Emma Corrin raised her voice against lack of diversity at the awards.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old lauded Sterling Brown for calling out the Hollywood  Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for ignoring people of color.

Sharing a screengrab of Sterling's Instagram post to her story, Emma wrote, "huge respect for you" and urged the HFPA "this is a moment for crucial change".

Emma was not the only actress who spoke up against what many social media users called discrimination. 

Earlier, "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston also called out the HFPA for lack of diversity at Golden Globes.

