Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Gal Gadot says expecting third child

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot announced on social media that she is expecting her third child.

Taking to microblogging website and Instagram, the 35-year-old actress shared a family photo with herself, husband Yaron Varsano and their two daughters — Alma, 9, and Maya, 3. The star’s all three loved ones are seen placing hands on her baby bump.

She captioned the post: "Here we go again.”

The news was speculated to be coming when the former Miss Israel was seen wearing a loose-fitting gown as she conducted Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Gal Gadot received messages of love and congratulations in the comment section from her friends and co-stars, including Jason Momoa, Hilary Swank, Kate Hudson, Jessica Seinfeld and Gisele Bündchen.

