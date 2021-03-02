Gal Gadot says expecting third child

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot announced on social media that she is expecting her third child.



Taking to microblogging website and Instagram, the 35-year-old actress shared a family photo with herself, husband Yaron Varsano and their two daughters — Alma, 9, and Maya, 3. The star’s all three loved ones are seen placing hands on her baby bump.

She captioned the post: "Here we go again.”

The news was speculated to be coming when the former Miss Israel was seen wearing a loose-fitting gown as she conducted Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Gal Gadot received messages of love and congratulations in the comment section from her friends and co-stars, including Jason Momoa, Hilary Swank, Kate Hudson, Jessica Seinfeld and Gisele Bündchen.

