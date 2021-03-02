Can't connect right now! retry
Ellen DeGeneres' recently bought Beverly Hills estate back on market

Ellen DeGeneres has decided to sell out her Beverly Hills mansion she had bought from none other than Adam Levine.

The famous TV host bought the estate from the Maroon 5 frontman back in 2019. It's a 2-story monster of a property ... covering about 10,000 square feet and fully loaded.

The spacious home got a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, a sunken tennis court, a built-in bar in the dining room, an indoor gym, a spa and a completely separate guest house.

EDG and Portia De Rossi snapped up the crib from her good pal, AL, for a cool $45 million ... and is now listing it for a whopping $53.5 million. If she gets her asking price, that's almost a $10 million profit in just two years!

It was the most recent real estate investment by Ellen and her wife, Portia, who own several homes. Unclear if they're looking to buy again in the area, but if not ... there's no shortage of places to stay nearby.

