Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Web Desk

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Kaley Cuoco, who was expecting to win the Golden Globe award to Catherine O’Hara, tried an amazing way to forget the loss she witnessed at the big showbiz event.

The Big Bang Theory actress enjoyed the loss with pizza, champagne & cake as she shared a mesmerising pic on her Instagram with a caption: "I would like to thank...never mind!!"


The charming actress was very excited for the event after earning nomination for the Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in The Flight Attendant.  In the end, the star ended up losing the award to Catherine O’Hara for her role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was all smiles ahead of the biggest night of the Hollywood event, looking gorgeous in her Oscar de la Renta ballgown, but the party ended in sorrow and she appeared with  pizza, baked goods, and champagne in the last to get rid of her pain.

