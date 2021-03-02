Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Deepika Padukone gives fans a peek into her ‘free flowing’ daily routine

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about some of her precious long held daily routine secrets.

The actor touched upon it all over on Instagram via a video montage vlog and was heard saying, “It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open.”

In regards to her upcoming plans Deepika added, “Yes and no! I think there's a part of me that likes to plan everything and there's a part of me that just likes to leave everything and just go with the flow. So, that's also part of my planning and routine.”

