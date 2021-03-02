Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
15 diamonds, sapphire: Paris Hilton dishes details of massive engagement ring

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

American socialite Paris Hilton shared the story of her engagement ring given by her man Carter Reum.

During an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the 40-year-old showed off her massive rock and shared that it "inspired by the La Palette [café] in Paris."

"It has a beautiful love story," she said as she flashed the emerald cut ring. 

"It's called The Paris."

"I'm so obsessed with it…it has like 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a 'P' with a sapphire," she gushed. 

Paris on February 17  had announced her engagement to Cater.

Taking to Twitter the socialite and TV star shared photos of the proposal with her fans.

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. Dizzy symbol This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. Ring & I said yes, yes to forever Red heart There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. Sparkles To see more photos of my birthday dream come true."

The pictures showed the couple dressed in white and embracing after Reum presented Hilton with a ring.

