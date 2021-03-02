Army chief stresses vigilance against hostile efforts aimed at reversing Operation Radd ul Fasaad's gains

The army chief can be seen (Left) during his visit to North and South Waziristan Districts, on March 3, 2021. — Stills from ISPR video

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday stressed the need to remain vigilant against hostile attempts to reverse the gains of Operation Radd ul Fasaad.



The army chief's comments, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), came during his visit to the North and South Waziristan districts today.

He was briefed on the progress of the border management regime, stabilisation operations, socio-economic development projects including the opening of border terminals.

The army chief spent a complete day with troops in Asman Manza, South Waziristan, and Mirali in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said.

The army chief, while interacting with officers and men, lauded their commitment and professionalism in ensuring a secure and conducive environment for implementation of the writ of civil administration in newly merged tribal districts.

"Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region and playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of FC/LEAs," he said.

Interacting with tribal elders at Mir Ali, he appreciated them for their unflinching support and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. "Peace has largely returned to these areas. The hard-earned normalcy will be retained and enhanced through the collective efforts of the local population, civil administration, and LEAs. "

To continue the journey towards enduring peace and development we need to stay determined and united, the army chief said.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood had received the army chief.