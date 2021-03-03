Can't connect right now! retry
Hugh Grant to star in new “Dungeons & Dragons” film

British actor Hugh Grant is all set to appear in a villain role in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s untitled “Dungeons & Dragons” film adaptation.

The 60-year-old actor has one of the lead roles in the flick being jointly produced by eOne and Paramount. Sophia Lillis has also been signed on. The actress is known for her roles in “Uncle Frank,” the “It” films and Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This.”

Sophia shared a screenshot of the report by an online magazine on her Instagram page. 

Besides the two, the cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page. The movie’s script was made available by directors Goldstein and Daley.

It was 46 years ago when the “Dungeons & Dragons” game was first published. The franchise now has video games, virtual gameplay and livestreams on Twitch and YouTube.

The game’s same magical world of elves, humans, bards, orcs and dragons will be seen in the new adaptation movie. 

