Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to slam the UK with ‘issues of race’: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Meghan Markle to slam the UK with ‘issues of race’: report

Experts recently sat down to speculate upon the potential topic Meghan Markle might choose to discuss with Oprah Winfrey.

This claim has been brought forward by ITV's royal editor Chris Ship and he told Good Morning Britain viewers “I know that she is going to mention things like mental health and the impact of being in the UK had on her mental health.”

“I know that she’s going to mention about the press intrusion, but also she’s going to raise the issue of race in Britain. I’m not sure this is the right panel to discuss that about how when you are either black or mixed heritage like Meghan how she felt in the UK. That issue, I think, is the one we are going to be talking about next week.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony
Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip fights illness at the hospital

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip fights illness at the hospital
Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced
What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview
Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman
Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run

Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run
John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’

John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’
Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties

Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties
Watch: Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine

Watch: Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all