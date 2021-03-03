Meghan Markle to slam the UK with ‘issues of race’: report

Experts recently sat down to speculate upon the potential topic Meghan Markle might choose to discuss with Oprah Winfrey.

This claim has been brought forward by ITV's royal editor Chris Ship and he told Good Morning Britain viewers “I know that she is going to mention things like mental health and the impact of being in the UK had on her mental health.”

“I know that she’s going to mention about the press intrusion, but also she’s going to raise the issue of race in Britain. I’m not sure this is the right panel to discuss that about how when you are either black or mixed heritage like Meghan how she felt in the UK. That issue, I think, is the one we are going to be talking about next week.”