Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Prince Philip getting treated for a pre-existing heart condition as Queen Elizabeth holds important meeting

Queen Elizabeth is carrying out all her royal duties and engagements as per schedule, while Prince Philip is admitted to the hospital.

The British monarch held a meeting with the Army chief as revealed by a statement from the Buckingham Palace.

 "The Queen, Head of the Armed Forces, spoke to The Chief of the General Staff, @ArmyCGS, to hear about how @BritishArmy personnel continue to support communities across the UK in response to the pandemic, as well as fulfilling operational duties overseas," the royal family's Twitter account wrote.

According to a royal correspondent, the Queen is 'keeping calm' and 'carrying on' amid the Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalisation.

"Buckingham Palace is sending out the message that she is keeping calm and carrying on with her duties as head of state despite Philip’s illness," they said.

Prince Philip is seeking treatment for a pre-existing heart condition. He is also admitted to the hospital over an unspecified infection which is not COVID-related.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony
Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced
What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview
Meghan Markle to slam the UK with ‘issues of race’: report

Meghan Markle to slam the UK with ‘issues of race’: report
Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman
Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run

Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run
John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’

John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’
Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties

Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties

Latest

view all