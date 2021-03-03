Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital

Prince Philip getting treated for a pre-existing heart condition as Queen Elizabeth holds important meeting

Queen Elizabeth is carrying out all her royal duties and engagements as per schedule, while Prince Philip is admitted to the hospital.



The British monarch held a meeting with the Army chief as revealed by a statement from the Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen, Head of the Armed Forces, spoke to The Chief of the General Staff, @ArmyCGS, to hear about how @BritishArmy personnel continue to support communities across the UK in response to the pandemic, as well as fulfilling operational duties overseas," the royal family's Twitter account wrote.

According to a royal correspondent, the Queen is 'keeping calm' and 'carrying on' amid the Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalisation.

"Buckingham Palace is sending out the message that she is keeping calm and carrying on with her duties as head of state despite Philip’s illness," they said.

Prince Philip is seeking treatment for a pre-existing heart condition. He is also admitted to the hospital over an unspecified infection which is not COVID-related.