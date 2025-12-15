Martin Scorsese chooses Leonardo DiCaprio over Gal Gadot work in resurfaced clip

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have collaborated in six movies

Martin Scorsese sparked conversation across social media with a resurfaced video as he casually revealed his personal taste in cinema.

Shared by a fan account, @scorsesepoint, the video clip features Scorsese choosing his preferred movies in a movie bracket tournament alongside his daughter Francesca.

The video shows Scorsese praising Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman, Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth, and Lars von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark.

His choices sparked immediate reactions, with many fans stunned that he placed Birdman above Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Jonathan Demme’s Silence of the Lambs, Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood over Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

The clip was reposted on X (formerly Twitter) this week which has racked up nearly 700,000 views divided fans online.

Some praised Scorsese’s eclectic taste calling his support of Birdman refreshing.

Others were critical questioning how he could elevate modern films over classics.

One social media user joked, “Please don’t let your father be this much online,” while another warned, “Tarantino is not going to like this!”

It is pertinent to note that the clip resurfaced around the time when the director and the Wolf of Wall Street star sat down to offer insight into their movie-making process at Time's A Year in Time event in New York City December 10.

The 83-year-old and 51-year-old have collaborated on six movies and one short film. The most recent one is Killers of the Flower Moon, while DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's starrer What Happens at Night is underway.