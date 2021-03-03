Katie Price finally addresses son Harvey’s care plan post her death

In an upcoming documentary sources close to Katie Price announced her plans to hand off Harvey’s care plan and medical rights in light of her own death.

Insiders weighed in on Price’s decision to during a conversation with The Sun and claimed, "Katie hadn’t given much thought to what would happen to Harvey once she was no longer around. It seemed a long way off and something she could put to the back of her mind.”

“But this past year has hammered home how unpredictable and fragile life can be, something she knows from her family’s health dramas. It’s spurred her into making some very difficult decisions.”

“It’s a topic that Katie and producers are keen to explore, as no doubt there are many parents like her who haven’t even considered how to ensure their children are looked after in the event the unthinkable happens.”