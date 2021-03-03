Sanam Jung sets the record straight about her divorce rumours

Sanam Jung had earlier quashed divorce rumours through an Instagram post in January as well

Pakistani actor Sanam Jung opened up about the divorce rumours that had been making rounds online recently.

During her latest appearance on the talk show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, the Alvida star revealed the real reason she and her daughter Alaya were living away from her husband Qassam who is currently in the United States.

Setting the record straight about her marital status, Jung said: “Alaya doesn’t have a visa so I don’t go to visit Qassam because me and Qassam both feel very guilty that mummy daddy would be together and she would be alone.”

She went on to say that this was the only reason the divorce speculation had gone through the roof as her daughter was unable to get the US visa and the only way their family could reunite was when her husband visited Pakistan.

She had earlier quashed divorce rumours through an Instagram post in January as well.

Posting a photo of herself with her husband, Jung wrote: “I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up. This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous.”

“I didn’t plan on posting any kind of clarification or explanation but Qassam and my family have been getting concerned phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue,” she added.







