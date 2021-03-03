Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's loved-up snaps leaves fans swooning

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor exude couple goals as they wow fans with their adorable posts.

This time it was no different as the Mehar Posh star shared photos of the loved-up couple from a recent photoshoot.

The adorable couple could be seen smiling while they posed in each other's arms.

The two seemed to make quite the fashion statement too as they were dressed to the nines.

Needless to say, fans were blown away with adorable photo as they showered the love birds with compliments. 

"Beautiful," commented one user.

"Awesome," another said. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Sanam Jung sets the record straight about her divorce rumours

Sanam Jung sets the record straight about her divorce rumours
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's homes raided over alleged tax evasion

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's homes raided over alleged tax evasion
Sajal Ali leaves Jemima Goldsmith gushing as she posts her stunning photo

Sajal Ali leaves Jemima Goldsmith gushing as she posts her stunning photo
Kangana Ranaut addresses illegal BMC demolishment: ‘No architect will take my case!’

Kangana Ranaut addresses illegal BMC demolishment: ‘No architect will take my case!’
Shraddha Kapoor’s dance video from her birthday bash goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor’s dance video from her birthday bash goes viral
Syra Yousuf claps back at trolls shaming her unfiltered picture

Syra Yousuf claps back at trolls shaming her unfiltered picture
Preparing for something big: Minal Khan teases fans

Preparing for something big: Minal Khan teases fans
Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri' brings India and Pakistan closer

Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri' brings India and Pakistan closer
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan share hilarious ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme

Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan share hilarious ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme
Ahmad Ali Butt shares adorable video with Ahmad Shah, Faysal Qureshi

Ahmad Ali Butt shares adorable video with Ahmad Shah, Faysal Qureshi
Sajal Aly jets off to London for special project

Sajal Aly jets off to London for special project
Salman Khan wishes Ahan Shetty success for his debut film ‘Tadap’

Salman Khan wishes Ahan Shetty success for his debut film ‘Tadap’

Latest

view all