Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Duchess of Cornwall on Wednesday said Prince Philip's health is "slightly improving".

According to a report, the wife of Prince Charles was asked about the Duke of Edinburg's condition during her visit to a community vaccination center at St Paul's Church on Wednesday morning.

The question was asked by Anne Sheehan, a receptionist at the Covid vaccination center.

"We keep our fingers crossed," the Duchess was quoted as saying.

Prince Philip was moved to Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for tests and observation on a pre-existing heart condition.

More From Entertainment:

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’
Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks

Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks
Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video

Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton
Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker
Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure
BTS gear up for the ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

BTS gear up for the ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup
Will Smith takes a jibe at ‘ignorant racists’: ‘ignorance is prevalent’

Will Smith takes a jibe at ‘ignorant racists’: ‘ignorance is prevalent’
BLACKPINK’s Rose plans the release of her solo debut song ‘Gone’

BLACKPINK’s Rose plans the release of her solo debut song ‘Gone’
Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Latest

view all