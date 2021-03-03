Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

Duchess of Cornwall on Wednesday said Prince Philip's health is "slightly improving".

According to a report, the wife of Prince Charles was asked about the Duke of Edinburg's condition during her visit to a community vaccination center at St Paul's Church on Wednesday morning.

The question was asked by Anne Sheehan, a receptionist at the Covid vaccination center.

"We keep our fingers crossed," the Duchess was quoted as saying.

Prince Philip was moved to Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for tests and observation on a pre-existing heart condition.