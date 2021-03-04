Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

US says ‘productive' relationship with India or Pakistan doesn’t affect ties with the other

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

  • US State Dept says relationship with India, Pakistan not a “zero-sum proposition" for US.
  • Spokesperson Ned Price says US will “continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests”.
  • State Dept reiterates that it has supported "direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues”.

WASHINGTON: The US State Department emphasised on Wednesday that Washington’s “productive and constructive relationships” with either India or Pakistan should not “detract from the relationship” it has with the other.

“Look, I think the point we would want to make is that United States has important relationships with India, as I said, but also with Pakistan. These relationships stand on their own in our view,” said US State Department Spokesperson Edward Price in his daily press briefing on Wednesday to a question on Pakistan.

Price clarified that the relationship between the two countries is not a “zero-sum proposition when it comes to US foreign policy”.

Read more: US urges India to respect freedom of expression in Kashmir, lift internet blockade

“[If] we have productive, constructive relations with one [then it] does not detract from the relationship we have with the other. It does not come at the expense at the relationship we have with the other,” he stressed.

Talking about India, the spokesperson said that the US has a “global comprehensive strategic partnership” with New Delhi.

On Pakistan, Price said that the US has “important shared interests in the region” with Islamabad. He added that the US will “continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on those shared interests”.

US policy on Kashmir has not changed: Price

The spokesperson also addressed a question regarding the United States' stance on Kashmir.

“I think we have said from this room before, as a government, certainly as the State Department, we continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely. Our policy when it comes to it has not changed,” said Price while referencing the previous comments on the disputed territory.

Price also welcomed the steps taken by India to restoring “full economic and political normalcy” in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Read more: No change in policy on Kashmir, says US

The spokesperson was also asked by a journalist whether the US believes that Kashmir was no longer controversial after the revocation of Article 370.

But Price deflected the question and told the journalist that the US has continued to support “direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern”.

He also stated that the US has “continued to call for a reduction of tensions along the Line of Control” and asked both the parties to return to the 2003 ceasefire.

More From Pakistan:

After Gilani's Senate victory, Opposition demands resignation of PM Imran Khan

After Gilani's Senate victory, Opposition demands resignation of PM Imran Khan
Govt to summon NA session for PM Imran Khan’s confidence move

Govt to summon NA session for PM Imran Khan’s confidence move
PM Imran Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

PM Imran Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today
Zardari thinks Gilani should have won by 20 votes in Senate polls

Zardari thinks Gilani should have won by 20 votes in Senate polls
PM Imran Khan will seek vote of confidence from parliament: FM Qureshi

PM Imran Khan will seek vote of confidence from parliament: FM Qureshi
Karachi: Mysterious grisly attack on farm animals spreads panic among Gadap residents

Karachi: Mysterious grisly attack on farm animals spreads panic among Gadap residents
'Ek Zardari sub pay bhari': Jubilant PPP celebrates Gillani's Senate victory in Sindh Assembly

'Ek Zardari sub pay bhari': Jubilant PPP celebrates Gillani's Senate victory in Sindh Assembly
PM Imran Khan's Senate vote was also rejected, claims Naveed Qamar

PM Imran Khan's Senate vote was also rejected, claims Naveed Qamar
PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections
IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'

IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'
NAB approves inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif; probe into Dar, Durrani closed

NAB approves inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif; probe into Dar, Durrani closed
Court indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali in motorway gang-rape case

Court indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali in motorway gang-rape case

Latest

view all