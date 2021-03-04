Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton touches on Provo legislations after Utah Boarding School court case

Paris Hilton spills the beans on Provo legislations made at her Utah Boarding School.

The star touched upon the changes during an interview with E News and admitted, "After experiencing abuse at Provo Canyon School, it has been incredibly empowering to have advocated for and help pass SB 127 with Senator Mike McKell, a law that increases oversight of the Troubled Teen Industry in Utah and places significant limits on the use of restraint, drugs, and seclusion rooms among other methods."

"I needed this bill when I was in residential care and I am honored to support the thousands of youth who now have greater protections. This is only the beginning—I plan to approach the federal arena with a bill that will protect youth across the nation in these types of facilities."

