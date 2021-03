Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices

Pakistani actor Humaima Malik takes to social media to announce her decision to don the hijab and requests prayers from her fans for the monumental process ahead of her.

The star announced her decision over on Instagram Stories alongside a selfie. The caption alongside the post read, "There are very few people in life who expect nothing from you but your own good! Noor you are so noorani meri pyaari Noori, may Allah bless you always and forever.” (sic)

