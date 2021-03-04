Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Meghan Markle under fire for exploiting royal links with Prince Harry

An expert has come forward to shed light on Meghan Markle’s true intentions behind joining the royal family as well as her desire to become a “royal without the duties.”

This claim was brought forward in an opinion piece by 77-year-old broadcaster John Humphrys. According to The Express, Meghan was ‘misled’ over what was expected of royal wives when she initially entered the institution.

As a result, the self-proclaimed “ardent republican" feels “As with everything else we’ve done without over the last few months, the question arises – do we actually need this service or can we do with less or even none at all?”

“Inheritors of ludicrous titles they do nothing to justify and expecting a deference they have done nothing to earn. ‘Cull them!’ seems to be the cry of the knitters at the base of the guillotine.”

He even glanced over Meghan’s intentions within the piece and claimed, "At least initially, it was supposed that in marrying him and joining the Royal Family, Meghan Markle fancied a bit of hand-shaking too.”

“Why else would she join since that is what they ‘do’? Maybe she was misinformed. It would now appear that she thought she could become a duchess and an HRH without having to put on the white gloves. It wasn’t so much that Meghan married into the Royal Family as that Harry married into the family of Hollywood celebrity.”

