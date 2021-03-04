Kurulus: Osman: Latest episode breaks records for TV viewership

The latest episode of "Kurulus: Osman" was broadcast on a Turkish channel on Wednesday, breaking records for TV viewership.

Fans across the world were eagerly waiting for episode 48th since the last episode had ended on an interesting scene.

"Kuruslus: Osman" is the sequel to historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television.

"Kurulus: Osman," tells the story of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Starring Burak Özçivit as Osman, the TV series is in the second season.