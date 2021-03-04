David Beckham, Victoria Beckham send love to Brooklyn Beckham on birthday

Model Brooklyn Beckham is receiving a lot of love from his family on his 22nd birthday.

His father David Beckham took to Instagram to share a touching tribute for his son by sharing an adorable photo of his son as a kid sitting outside a pool in a swim cap.

"Happy Birthday Bust ❤️ we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day," David began his post. "We are so proud of the man you have become ❤️ 22 years old wow . Love you big boy," he captioned the post.





His mother Victoria Beckham too shared an adorable photo of herself playing with her son looking cute as they giggled in the snap.

"22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul," she wrote of Brooklyn. "The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x," she wrote.





Furthermore, the model's two brothers Romeo and Cruz shared photos to make the special occasion.

"Happy 22nd birthday bro hope you have an amazing day ♥️♥️ @brooklynbeckham," Romeo captioned the post.





"Happy birthday @brooklynbeckham ❤️ wow I can't believe your 22, love you bro ❤️," Cruz captioned the shot.









