Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Palace aids lash out at Meghan Markle’s ‘incandescent’ smear campaign

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Palace aids lash out at Meghan Markle’s ‘incandescent’ smear campaign

Experts have come forward to voice their disapproval and worries over Meghan Markle’s incandescent smear campaign against the monarchy.

For those unaware, the issue began after Meghan Markle’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

However, all claims were slammed after Meghan’s lawyers clapped back by saying that the newspaper was “being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative.”

After through back and fro, a senior palace source came forward to tell The Mirror, “We have not been briefing around the Oprah Winfrey programme or anything to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at all.”

“It is totally disingenuous, frankly ludicrous and wholly untrue to suggest anyone at the Palace has been peddling disinformation and has been briefing on these matters. There are far, far more important things going on right now than the circus surrounding a media appearance. To be accused by lawyers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is astonishing.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William release new video for royal fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William release new video for royal fans

Thomas Markle Jr claims half-sister Meghan Markle ‘shown her true colours’

Thomas Markle Jr claims half-sister Meghan Markle ‘shown her true colours’
Dua Lipa defends Britney Spears’ ‘anxiety-inducing’ paparazzi encounters

Dua Lipa defends Britney Spears’ ‘anxiety-inducing’ paparazzi encounters
Royal family bracing for 'explosion' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview

Royal family bracing for 'explosion' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on ‘Black Panther’ changes after Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on ‘Black Panther’ changes after Chadwick Boseman
Selena Gomez, DJ Snake finally unveil ‘Selfish Love’ music video

Selena Gomez, DJ Snake finally unveil ‘Selfish Love’ music video
Aaron Rodgers gushes over fiancée Shailene Woodley in sweet gesture

Aaron Rodgers gushes over fiancée Shailene Woodley in sweet gesture

Adele, Simon Konecki 'officially divorced' two years after split

Adele, Simon Konecki 'officially divorced' two years after split
Megan Thee Stallion vows to aid Texas freeze victims

Megan Thee Stallion vows to aid Texas freeze victims
Taylor Swift unveils the ‘empowering’ history of her favorite ‘Folklore’ lyric

Taylor Swift unveils the ‘empowering’ history of her favorite ‘Folklore’ lyric
Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday

Latest

view all