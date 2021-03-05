Palace aids lash out at Meghan Markle’s ‘incandescent’ smear campaign

Experts have come forward to voice their disapproval and worries over Meghan Markle’s incandescent smear campaign against the monarchy.

For those unaware, the issue began after Meghan Markle’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”



However, all claims were slammed after Meghan’s lawyers clapped back by saying that the newspaper was “being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative.”

After through back and fro, a senior palace source came forward to tell The Mirror, “We have not been briefing around the Oprah Winfrey programme or anything to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at all.”

“It is totally disingenuous, frankly ludicrous and wholly untrue to suggest anyone at the Palace has been peddling disinformation and has been briefing on these matters. There are far, far more important things going on right now than the circus surrounding a media appearance. To be accused by lawyers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is astonishing.”