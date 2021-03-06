Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares soars temperature in skimpy outfits

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Zac Efron's sweetheart Vanessa Valladares sizzled in skimpy clothes during a stroll at Sydney beach on Thursday.

The Australian beauty stunned onlookers as she showed off her trim and toned figure in a light green outfit. 

Zac's ladylove was looking gorgeous when she returned in beach towel after awhile, displaying a tattoo of a beetle on her upper forearm and another tattoo on her wrist.

The charming lady collected her canvas bag and left the beach alone. Her boyfriend Zac was not seen accompanying her at beach.

Vanessa gave a perfect style envy when appeared another stylish dress before leaving the beach alone. She rocked a sleeveless top and matching shorts which featured orange and mustard-yellow stripes.

Jack Dorsey's company strikes a deal with Jay Z's music service

'Avengers' star reacts to WandaVision finale

Shakira elated as hit song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 300m views

'Palace's silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bullying allegations speaks volumes'

Paris Hilton 'pleasantly surprised' after Sarah Silverman apologises for 'hardcore jokes'

Palace aides fire back with stories of Meghan Markle's ‘horror’ tantrums: ‘This is not done!’

Prince Philip returns to King Edward VII Hospital for continued treatment

Experts reveal how ‘tides have turned’ in Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship

Kate Middleton and Prince William release new video for royal fans

Palace aids lash out at Meghan Markle’s ‘incandescent’ smear campaign

Thomas Markle Jr claims half-sister Meghan Markle ‘shown her true colours’

Dua Lipa defends Britney Spears’ ‘anxiety-inducing’ paparazzi encounters

