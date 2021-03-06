Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares soars temperature in skimpy outfits

Zac Efron's sweetheart Vanessa Valladares sizzled in skimpy clothes during a stroll at Sydney beach on Thursday.

The Australian beauty stunned onlookers as she showed off her trim and toned figure in a light green outfit.



Zac's ladylove was looking gorgeous when she returned in beach towel after awhile, displaying a tattoo of a beetle on her upper forearm and another tattoo on her wrist.



The charming lady collected her canvas bag and left the beach alone. Her boyfriend Zac was not seen accompanying her at beach.

Vanessa gave a perfect style envy when appeared another stylish dress before leaving the beach alone. She rocked a sleeveless top and matching shorts which featured orange and mustard-yellow stripes.