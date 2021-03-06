Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa included in Chucky’s star cast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Iconic creepy redhead “Chucky” is set to start shooting and is expected to arrive on the USA Network/Syfy later this year. 

The star cast of the “Child’s Play” film franchise has been revealed. The cast includes Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alvia Alyn, Björgvin Arnarson and Devon Sawa.

The Final Destination star, taking to his Instagram account, shared a screenshot of a news item saying he was included in the cast of new horror series. 

Jennifer also expressed her joy on Instagram Story, saying, "I got a job."

 

Scripted by prolific horror screenwriter Don Mancini, the television series will be a continuation of the original 1988 film and its six sequels.

The previous three horror flicks in the “Child’s Play” saga were directed by Don Mancini.

The television adaption series opens with a vintage Chucky doll set up at a suburban yard sale. The idyllic American town is all chaos with horrifying scenes taking place laying bare the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.

Charles Lee Ray - the demon doll - was an ordinary child however he turned into a monster.

Jennifer Tilly will play Tiffany - the bride of Chucky and mother to their twin - Glen and Glenda. The four young leads in the horror drama will be played by Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

Arthur as Jake Webber becomes an easy prey. Briones plays Junior Webber. Details about the role of Devon Sawa are yet to be revealed. 

