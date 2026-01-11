Lizzo surprises fans with fresh transformation for new year

Lizzo welcomed 2026 with a fresh look and a warm moment that instantly caught fans attention.

The singer showed her hair transformation step by step on social media, letting people see the change as it happened.

At first, Lizzo appeared relaxed and makeup free, running her fingers through her long dark locs.

Soon after, the Pink singer shared the big reveal, as her hair is now shorter, curly and honey blonde.

The change, however, felt bold but also joyful and throughout the video, Lizzo held a small puppy close to her chest, which added a soft and emotional touch to the moment.

In the TikTok posted on January 9, the About Damn Time singer wrote, “2026 is the year of cutting it off, ladies.”

The message felt playful and confident, like she was turning a new page.

Moreover, fans quickly filled the comments with love for the look, though many were shocked to realise she had locs at all.

Some admitted they missed that chapter of her style journey completely.

The puppy quickly became a fan favorite too, with many joking about how perfectly it matched the moment.

The dog appeared to be a new companion for Lizzo, following the loss of her longtime pet Pooka in late 2023.