Kelly Clarkson shares update about children after tragic life event

Kelly Clarkson details her children’s routine in rare update since ex-husband’s death

Kelly Clarkson revealed that she has been having a “really special” time with her two children, as they cope with the loss of Brandon Blackstock, the singer’s ex-husband and the children's father.

During a Q/A session with fans, The Kelly Clarkson Show host answered one query about her kids, 11-year-old daughter River Rose and nine-year-old son Remington “Remy” Alexander.

“Snuggle,” the American Idol alum responded to the question about the one thing she does every day which brings her joy. “My kids, they’re 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles.”

Hinting at difficult times for their family, she added, “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit.”

“It’s my two dogs, my two kids and me. It’s a lot,” she continued. “It’s been really special, though, because... the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favourite time of day.”

Brandon Blackstock passed away in August 2025, three years after being diagnosed with melanoma or skin cancer.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson had filed for divorce in 2020, following seven years of marriage. Though her split with Blackstock was finalised in 2022.

At the time, a representative for the late talent manager told People Magazine that Brandon “bravely battled cancer for more than three years”, noting that he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.