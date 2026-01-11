Elle Fanning reveals her life goals for 2026

Elle Fanning is looking ahead to 2026 with a simple and relatable goal: staying present.

The actress opened up while speaking to People magazine at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in Palm Springs, California, where she was honoured with the International Star Award for her ensemble work in Sentimental Value.

“I'm trying to stay more present,” Fanning, 27, said. “I think I'm a big dreamer, which is good, but then I can kind of think into the future too much and spiral, so I need to, like, live in the moment.”

Fanning also reflected on the strong emotional reaction audiences have had to Sentimental Value, which follows a woman reconnecting with her estranged father, a famous director, after her mother’s death.

“I feel like people have a very emotional response to this movie,” she said. “I think that it's kind of universal … People have come out of the theater and, you know, said that they hadn't talked to their parents in a long time, and they finally talked to [them] after just seeing our film. So that's a beautiful thing.”

The film also stars Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård.

Fanning additionally teased her role as Effie Trinket in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

“That world is so great,” she told the outlet. “And I got a little taste of some good costumes … I have a lot of selfies on my phone.”

As a longtime fan of the franchise, the role holds special meaning for her.

“I love Panem,” she shares. “I mean, I am a big like O.G. film fan, you know? I love the movies. They're very comforting to me. They're such a great plane watch … just watch them all back to back.”