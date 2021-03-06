Gigi Hadid wows in corp top as she returns to catwalk at Milan fashion show

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she graced the catwalk alongside her younger sister Bella Hadid at the Milan Congress Center on Friday.



The supermodel set the ramp on fire with her hot appearance at Versace's 2021 show for Milan Fashion Week.



Zayn Malik's sweetheart returned to the runway five months after giving birth to her sweet daughter Khai.

The mother-of-one was looking amazing in a beautiful chiffon black gown with daring electric blue makeup for her runway debut. She also wore a fiery ginger wig, which looked stunning with her bold eyes. Her younger sister Bella Hadid also sizzled in a pink mini dress with a silk head scarf.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, The 25-year-old also shared her mesmerising photos with a sweet message.

The 40-year-old supermodel shared the footage from the ramp i a separate post and penned: "Opening & closing @versace is always an honor and was the best come’back.’ mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I’ve missed like family this past year. thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen."



Gigi Hadid has made a showstopping return to the runway alongside her younger sister Bella, 24, at the Milan Congress Center. The virtual pre-recorded show aired on YouTube amid Covid-19 pandemic.

