Khloe Kardashian calls out 'gross' remarks about Tristan Thompson's brother

Khloe Kardashian is close with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's brother

Khloe Kardashian is fiercely loyal to her family, including her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s special needs brother, Amari.

Over the weekend, the reality star finally had enough of people’s “gross commentary” about Amari, who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a form of epilepsy that prevents him from being able to walk and talk. But it didn’t prevent him from having a blast at a dance class at Carousel Dance Studio in West Hills, California, that Khloe took him to.

Disappointed by fans’ uneducated comments, the Good American founder took to her Instagram Stories to school her followers.

“Last time I posted Amari in his dance class, I heard some ridiculous commentary about how, ‘How is this dance? Does he even know what’s going on?’” she began. “All this gross commentary that I don’t need — no one needs.”

She then urged people to think before commenting. “So, if you don’t know or if you have never had someone with special needs in your life and you don’t know what their interests are or what makes them happy, don’t comment,” Khloe said, reminding her followers that they can choose to keep scrolling if they don’t like the content.

The mom-of-two explained she would continue sharing moments from Amari’s class — noting she had been “given permission” to post — to “highlight such an amazing dance academy that does so much for special children.” She then shared some clips of Armari, 19, smiling as instructors spun him around in his specialised power wheelchair.

Khloe announced back in July that she became Armari’s main caretaker due to Tristan’s busy NBA schedule after their mother Andrea’s death in 2023. Though Khloe and Tristan, who share two children, split in 2021 following his multiple affairs, Khloe was adamant to stay in Amari’s life.

“We just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that,” Khloe declared on her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast.