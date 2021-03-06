Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
Gigi and Bella Hadid are not supermodels, says Janice Dickinson

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Gigi and Bella Hadid do not have what it takes to be supermodels in the fashion world, said Janice Dickinson, a former supermodel.

The Hadid sisters are among the most recognizable faces on the runway in today’s world.

The 66-year-old former model was speaking with David Yontef for the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope on Thursday, March 4, Janice Dickinson. Replying to a question about Gigi and Kendall Jenner, the former model said, “They have one look. They don't really diversify their movements. They just stand there and get paid millions of dollars."

Explaining in detail in another video, the former America's Next Top Model judge asserted, "The models of the ‘70s, ‘80s do not compare to the models of today, the Instagram models that get famous and they put into Vogue—the Kylie Jenners and the Gigi Hadids and the Bella Hadids."

Janice went overboard saying Hadids and Kendall are very pretty women, "but they are not supermodels, I'm sorry."

Janice attributes their popularity and their supermodel status to their massive following on social media, saying, "And you know, what Vogue has a subscription of what 800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got like, what, 25 million people following her? Something like that."

