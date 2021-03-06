Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo head out, source spills the beans on their bond

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo ate at an upscale Italian restaurant E. Baldi in Beverly Hills

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo share a special bond. The two leading ladies headed out for dinner together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

As revealed by an insider, Jolie and Pompeo's daughters are good friends. 

The two ate at an upscale Italian restaurant E. Baldi in Beverly Hills.

"Their daughters are good friends," a source told PEOPLE. "And Angelina and Ellen are friends and neighbours."

For the appearance, the Salt actress chose to don a white dress and nude heels, while Pompeo stunned in an all black attire.

Both the actresses were seen wearing face covers to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In an earlier interview, Jolie shed light on how she has been spending lockdown with her kids at home. 

"I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things," Jolie said. "You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

