Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone makes waves with ‘Women’s Impact Report’ milestone

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Deepika Padukone makes waves with ‘Women’s Impact Report’ milestone

Bollywood powerhouse Deepika Padukone recently took to social media to announce her win for Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2021 and fans are gushing over the news.

Padukone shared a screenshot of her piece straight from the publication’s website and it reads, “I am someone who just goes with my gut. Fortunately, I’ve never had to make decisions based on the budget of a film or for various other reasons. It also depends on where I am emotionally in my life. A lot of my choices are dictated by that.”

Check it out below:


More From Showbiz:

Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya backtracks on abuse allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya backtracks on abuse allegations
Jannat Mirza hits two million mark on Instagram after TikTok success

Jannat Mirza hits two million mark on Instagram after TikTok success

Nora Fatehi’s dance video ‘Dilbar’ reaches one billion views on YouTube

Nora Fatehi’s dance video ‘Dilbar’ reaches one billion views on YouTube
Katrina Kaif looks adorable in childhood picture

Katrina Kaif looks adorable in childhood picture

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit looks dashing in latest photoshoot

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit looks dashing in latest photoshoot

Maya Ali leaves jaws drop with dreamy, ethnic photoshoot

Maya Ali leaves jaws drop with dreamy, ethnic photoshoot
Bollywood, streaming giants on edge as Amazon gets flak over 'Tandav'

Bollywood, streaming giants on edge as Amazon gets flak over 'Tandav'
Saba Qamar's love for fries goes 'beyond guys'

Saba Qamar's love for fries goes 'beyond guys'
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic gets admission in school as student of science?

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic gets admission in school as student of science?
Junaid Khan throws light on the flaws with societal norms

Junaid Khan throws light on the flaws with societal norms
Yumna Zaidi speaks out against 'social evil' of censorship: ‘Give us free reign'

Yumna Zaidi speaks out against 'social evil' of censorship: ‘Give us free reign'

Latest

view all