‘With Meghan Markle, it’s always us before her’: ‘Suits’ director shows support

As an overwhelming amount of support pours in for Meghan Markle amidst her battle with Buckingham Palace, producer of her show Suits has also extended support.



Silver Tree who worked with the Duchess of Sussex on the legal drama shared insight into her relationship with the former actor.

Turning to Twitter, Tree—who directed some of the episodes of the show—wrote: “The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them-just because she wants the moment to be about you not her.”

“It’s always that way with her friends- us before her,” she continued.

“When you move to a new city she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you- all the little secrets it offers over to you so you’ll feel less homesick. She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up,” she went on to say.

“On her wedding day she checks in on me in the morning. It’s her day, the world is standing by, it’s a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me. ‘You’ve come such a long way’ she says ‘Are you jet lagged?’ she says ‘I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready,’” she continued.

“When my son was going through a scary, complicated diagnosis she is the friend who stopped everything and helped map out, step by step, how we would navigate things. She called all the people, all the places when I was too paralyzed to form a plan,” wrote Tree.

“She’s the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been,” she said.

Before signing off, she concluded: “This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now. She’s always been this person. … She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers.”