Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Antonia Gentry addresses Taylor Swift joke

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Antonia Gentry addresses Taylor Swift joke

Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry sheds finally addresses her Ginny & Georgia joke on the show.

The actor got candid over on Instagram and revealed, "Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, 'Ginny and Georgia,' over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl -- that is, having a voice capable of impact.”

"It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters. It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride."

She even added that "as someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve."

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’s HRH titles under threat: ‘Strip them away!’

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’s HRH titles under threat: ‘Strip them away!’
Megan Fox indulges in self-praise

Megan Fox indulges in self-praise

Meghan Markle slammed by Queen Elizabeth over an egg: ‘We don’t do that!’

Meghan Markle slammed by Queen Elizabeth over an egg: ‘We don’t do that!’
Meghan Markle erupts in ‘anger and adrenalin’ over Oprah clips

Meghan Markle erupts in ‘anger and adrenalin’ over Oprah clips
Emilia Clarke opens up about the pressures of getting injectables as an actor

Emilia Clarke opens up about the pressures of getting injectables as an actor
Kate Walsh expresses excitement on 'Grey’s Anatomy' comeback

Kate Walsh expresses excitement on 'Grey’s Anatomy' comeback
Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana ‘identity crisis’ moment

Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana ‘identity crisis’ moment
‘With Meghan Markle, it’s always us before her’: ‘Suits’ director shows support

‘With Meghan Markle, it’s always us before her’: ‘Suits’ director shows support
Marvel’s ultimate debate settled: Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger of MCU

Marvel’s ultimate debate settled: Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger of MCU
Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock spotted shooting together for upcoming starrer 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock spotted shooting together for upcoming starrer 'Bullet Train'
Amanda Gorman was racially profiled by a security guard after seeming 'suspicious'

Amanda Gorman was racially profiled by a security guard after seeming 'suspicious'

Latest

view all