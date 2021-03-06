Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a party for son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday on Friday.

Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and all the young star kids attended the birthday bash, hosted at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty with girlfriend Tanya Shroff, Alaya, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were also in attendance.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena shared heartfelt Instagram posts to wish Ibrahim on his birthday.

The Simmba actress shared sweet photos and videos with the brother and wrote, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes.”



More From Showbiz:

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives Indian Television Academy award

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives Indian Television Academy award
Hema Malini gets coronavirus vaccine

Hema Malini gets coronavirus vaccine
Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya backtracks on abuse allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya backtracks on abuse allegations
Iqra Aziz gives a nod to Emma Watson with her thought-provoking note

Iqra Aziz gives a nod to Emma Watson with her thought-provoking note
Hania Aamir addresses hate towards her ‘beauty filter’ speech on fairness

Hania Aamir addresses hate towards her ‘beauty filter’ speech on fairness
Jannat Mirza hits two million mark on Instagram after TikTok success

Jannat Mirza hits two million mark on Instagram after TikTok success

Deepika Padukone makes waves with ‘Women’s Impact Report’ milestone

Deepika Padukone makes waves with ‘Women’s Impact Report’ milestone
Nora Fatehi’s dance video ‘Dilbar’ reaches one billion views on YouTube

Nora Fatehi’s dance video ‘Dilbar’ reaches one billion views on YouTube
Katrina Kaif looks adorable in childhood picture

Katrina Kaif looks adorable in childhood picture

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit looks dashing in latest photoshoot

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit looks dashing in latest photoshoot

Maya Ali leaves jaws drop with dreamy, ethnic photoshoot

Maya Ali leaves jaws drop with dreamy, ethnic photoshoot

Latest

view all