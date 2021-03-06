Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a party for son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday on Friday.



Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and all the young star kids attended the birthday bash, hosted at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty with girlfriend Tanya Shroff, Alaya, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were also in attendance.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena shared heartfelt Instagram posts to wish Ibrahim on his birthday.

The Simmba actress shared sweet photos and videos with the brother and wrote, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes.”







