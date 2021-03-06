Can't connect right now! retry
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’s HRH titles under threat: ‘Strip them away!’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s ‘nonsense’ HRH titles have come under fire and experts demand they be stripped immediately.

This demand was brought forward by Republic’s CEO Graham Smith. He told Express UK, "The HRH thing is nonsense anyway.”

"It is complete fiction...it is all just dress-up and playground stuff. They are trying to give each other special titles to make themselves feel important.”

"If having a HRH title means you're on the public payroll then take it away from all of them and stop giving them silly titles when they are born."

He added, "I think there is an opportunity to say we do not need to keep handing out these titles. William’s children can go off and do what they want to do, they are going to be well into their adulthood by the time their dad dies and George has the chance to be King. They should just be left to lead their own lives in privacy and enjoy themselves as private citizens. William and Kate want their kids to have that status, I just think it is all a bit ridiculous really."

