Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Reacting to a TikTok campaign against him, Eminem on Friday released a new video for his song from his latest album "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B".

In the "Tone Deaf" music video, the Detroit rapper has a message for those attempting to cancel him on the video sharing app TikTok.

Taking to Twitter, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared a YouTube link to his channel where the music video was released.

"I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me,” he wrote the lyrics from the song in the tweet.



More than one millions people watched the video on YouTube within a few hours after Eminem released it.