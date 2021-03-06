Can't connect right now! retry
Three terrorist commanders among eight killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

Security forces personnel. — Reuters/File
  • Security forces conduct two operations in Boya and Dosalli areas.
  • ISPR says these men were involved in terrorist activities since 2009.
  • Security forces recover huge cache of arms from hideouts.

Three Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commanders were among eight terrorists who were killed in two separate North Waziristan operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

The intelligence-based operations were conducted on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The terrorist commanders were identified as:

Abdul Aneer alias Adil — TTP Toofan group,

Junaid alias Jamid — TTP Tariq group, and

Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan — TTP Sadiq Noor group were killed

The gunned down terrorists were involved in activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies, and locals of the area since 2009.

They were involved in improvised explosive device attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, and extortion, the ISPR said.

"These terrorists were also involved in recruiting terrorists in the area [...] Security Forces recovered a huge cache of arms from hideouts," the statement added.

