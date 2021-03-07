Angelina Jolie named Godmother of Women for Bees for GUERLAIN

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie is on a mission to empower women while also leaving no stone unturned to save the bees.



The Maleficent actor was crowned the title of ‘Godmother’ of the 2021 Women for Bees program that was created through the partnership of GUERLAIN and UNESCO.

The initiative aims to train women beekeepers from across the globe to become entrepreneurs.

Beginning from June 21, 2021, the 30-day program will be held at the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA) in Provence and will be led by them to guide the participants on how to run their own apiaries.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie said: “GUERLAIN have a genuine commitment to the environment, sustainable development and the communities they work with. That’s what brought us together, and Women for Bees is a wonderful extension of that.”

"When women gain skills and knowledge their instinct is to help raise others. I’m excited to meet the women taking part in this program from all over the world. I look forward to getting to know them and learning about their culture and environment and the role bees play in that,” she said.

“I hope the training will strengthen their independence, their livelihoods and their communities,” she added.