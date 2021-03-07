Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie named Godmother of Women for Bees for GUERLAIN

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie is on a mission to empower women while also leaving no stone unturned to save the bees.

The Maleficent actor was crowned the title of ‘Godmother’ of the 2021 Women for Bees program that was created through the partnership of GUERLAIN and UNESCO.

The initiative aims to train women beekeepers from across the globe to become entrepreneurs.

Beginning from June 21, 2021, the 30-day program will be held at the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA) in Provence and will be led by them to guide the participants on how to run their own apiaries.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie said: “GUERLAIN have a genuine commitment to the environment, sustainable development and the communities they work with. That’s what brought us together, and Women for Bees is a wonderful extension of that.”

"When women gain skills and knowledge their instinct is to help raise others. I’m excited to meet the women taking part in this program from all over the world. I look forward to getting to know them and learning about their culture and environment and the role bees play in that,” she said.

“I hope the training will strengthen their independence, their livelihoods and their communities,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Beatrice reflects on her life as a stepmom to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son

Princess Beatrice reflects on her life as a stepmom to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son
Bruno Mars says his music stems from love

Bruno Mars says his music stems from love
Bebe Rexha shocked by a man’s indecent act on her live Instagram

Bebe Rexha shocked by a man’s indecent act on her live Instagram
Liam Neeson welcomes moviegoers at a New York theatre

Liam Neeson welcomes moviegoers at a New York theatre

Beyonce creates a special song for young fan Lyric Chanel

Beyonce creates a special song for young fan Lyric Chanel
Charlie Chaplin will return to cinemas around the world

Charlie Chaplin will return to cinemas around the world
Oprah interview likely to destroy Prince William, Harry relationship, says expert

Oprah interview likely to destroy Prince William, Harry relationship, says expert
Nicolas Cage gets married for fifth time

Nicolas Cage gets married for fifth time

'Meghan Markle was the best opportunity for royal family and they blew it'

'Meghan Markle was the best opportunity for royal family and they blew it'
Oprah bashes Prince Harry’s consistent Hollywood violations: 'Who does that!'

Oprah bashes Prince Harry’s consistent Hollywood violations: 'Who does that!'
Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

The Firm begins retaliation against Meghan Markle: report

The Firm begins retaliation against Meghan Markle: report

Latest

view all