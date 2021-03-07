Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan are at odds with the Firm not the Queen or family itself

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey draws closer to release, many have been speculating about the bombshells the two would drop.

In spite of claims making rounds that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could possibly attack Queen Elizabeth, royal expert and author Omid Scobie is refuting those claims.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the co-author Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, said: "It's a tough one for Harry and Meghan. They planned this interview before Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital, and, unfortunately, here we are facing the third weekend of him still in the care of the hospital here in London.”

“But for Harry and Meghan, they have kept a great relationship with Philip and the queen. We heard Harry talking very warmly about his grandfather on James Corden's show not so long ago, and I think we’ll hear more of that when they sit down with Oprah,” he said.

"This idea that people have that they may be throwing the queen under the bus on national television ... is far from the truth,” he said.

"This is a couple that understands the difference between the machine of the monarchy, the institution, and the family itself. And it's that family with certain individuals they have great relationships with,” he added. 

