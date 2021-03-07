Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Priyanka Chopra is now a restaurant owner in New York City

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Priyanka Chopra after making waves on screens as an actor and also as a writer, is now ready to hop on to her new venture.

The Quantico actor, 38, recently announced the launch of her new restaurant Sona in New York City which brings the mouthwatering flavours of India to the streets of the Big Apple!

Turning to her Instagram, the Baywatch star announced: “I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.”

"SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!” she wrote, adding that the restaurant will come with a “delicious and innovative menu” that takes customers "on a food journey through my amazing country."

“This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly,” she added.

Sharing throwback photos of her with husband Nick Jonas from the Pooja ceremony held at the space before work began, she wrote: “The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!”

