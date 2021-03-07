Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen dances her heart out on Indian song ‘Jaaneman Aah’, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Chrissy Teigen dances her heart out on Indian song ‘Jaaneman Aah’, video goes viral

US model and television personality Chrissy Teigen thrilled her fans with her killer dance moves on Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from film Dishoom.

The supermodel turned to Instagram and shared her dance video from a party she attended with husband singer John Legend.

She wrote in the caption, “an honor to walk in the @versace show!!!!!!!! thank u for having me!!!!”.

In the video Chrissy can be seen grooving to song Jaaneman Aah, featuring Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.

The video has won the hearts of the ‘desi’ fans shortly after she posted it on social media.

In another video clip, Chrissy shared on her Instagram story, she can be seen enjoying popular Bollywood song Gal Ban Gayi sung by Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Meanwhile, commenting on the post Parineeti Chopra said “Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!”

Varun Dhawan commented, “It’s time u bust some moves here Chrissy.”

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly head out for double date with Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly head out for double date with Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun
Meghan, Harry interview could affect Prince Philip, Thomas Markle’s health

Meghan, Harry interview could affect Prince Philip, Thomas Markle’s health

Queen Elizabeth asked to apologize to Meghan Markle for ‘failing to protect her’

Queen Elizabeth asked to apologize to Meghan Markle for ‘failing to protect her’

Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari is ready to start a family her

Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari is ready to start a family her
Prince Harry, Meghan are at odds with the Firm not the Queen or family itself

Prince Harry, Meghan are at odds with the Firm not the Queen or family itself
Kate Middleton, Prince William still hoping to reconcile with Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William still hoping to reconcile with Harry, Meghan Markle
Kaley Cuoco recalls a financial ‘freak out’ after ‘Big Bang Theory' ended

Kaley Cuoco recalls a financial ‘freak out’ after ‘Big Bang Theory' ended
BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation

BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation
Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts

Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts
Train company issues apology after wrongly claiming Prince Philip died

Train company issues apology after wrongly claiming Prince Philip died
Meghan Markle will not badmouth Kate Middleton, reassures CBS insider

Meghan Markle will not badmouth Kate Middleton, reassures CBS insider

Kanye West hoping Kim Kardashian will soon ‘realize what she is missing’

Kanye West hoping Kim Kardashian will soon ‘realize what she is missing’

Latest

view all