Sunday Mar 07 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being ‘no match’ for Oprah

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

An expert has come forward to admit that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may get eaten alive by Oprah Winfrey during their interview.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Penny Junor. During her interview with Mail Plus’s Palace Confidential she claimed, “Meghan, and Harry to a lesser extent, sitting down with Oprah Winfrey - this is one of the most puzzling of all interviews.”

"I suspect that their motivation in doing this interview is partly to justify themselves, justify their behaviour, and get some sympathy, some approval from particularly American audiences. But I also suspect that this is a calling card for them.”

