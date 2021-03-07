Prince Charles fears for 'toxic fallout' with Prince Harry after tell-all interview

Prince Charles is expected to have "profound misgivings" once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey airs.

Charles is no stranger to scrutiny from the media, considering his marital difficulties, but a royal commenter has claimed that he will be left torn over his roles as future king and Prince Harry's father ahead of the special airing.

"When he watches the interview with Oprah Prince Charles is likely to have profound misgivings," the commentator said.

"Speculation about the embittered relationship between the Royal Family and the Sussexes has concentrated on the Queen’s decisions at the Sandringham Summit, the falling out between William and Harry and a host of other rumours but few have involved him and Camilla.

"Perhaps he has attempted to play a mediating role behind the scenes, especially bearing his own marital difficulties in mind."

Considering his own experience in the royal limelight, Charles is thought to possibly sympathise with his son.



"He has known periods of much praise and also periodically been the target of the fury of the media.



"Here he must feel some sympathy with his son."

Furthermore, the commentator claimed that Charles fears that Harry may have become lost since stepping down from the royal family.

"Prince Charles must also be concerned that Harry has become so wayward.

"He will appear for some of the time with Meghan on Oprah. How sensational this will be will depend, not on the trailers, but on what is actually revealed.

"We don’t know, of course, the interview may in context be more balanced, but the fall out could also be so toxic that it’s effects are still felt when one day he ascends the throne."

