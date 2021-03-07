Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal aides promise to unearth new bullying revelations against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Royal aides have promised to "come out swinging" with undisclosed revelations on Meghan Markle in the event that she and Prince Harry attack any individual during their interview with Oprah.

A source close to The Sun, who is familiar to the bullying allegations levied against the Duchess of Sussex, has said that "the worst hasn’t come out yet".

Among some of the accusations, former members of their staff told The Times that they were left "broken" and "terrified" as a result of the couple’s alleged bullying.

The publication said it had been contacted by former staff members who wanted the public to gain insight before the Oprah Winfrey interview aired - and that lawyers for the couple had labelled the allegations a smear orchestrated by the Palace.

Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace launched an inquiry made by Meghan and Harry’s former staff members.

However, the source claims that there are still "some harrowing stories" that have not surfaced.

"The actual worst incidences haven’t come out. There are some harrowing stories to tell. I’ve had some teary conversations with people this week," a source told The Sunday Times.

Another palace source said: "They are playing with fire, it’s very high stakes because there’s a lot that could come out in the wash that hasn’t been told."

More From Entertainment:

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor breaks silence about sexual assault allegations

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor breaks silence about sexual assault allegations

Ertugrul star Engin Altan reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul star Engin Altan reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Kris Jenner hustles in style while shooting for commercial

Kris Jenner hustles in style while shooting for commercial
Prince Charles fears for 'toxic fallout' with Prince Harry after tell-all interview

Prince Charles fears for 'toxic fallout' with Prince Harry after tell-all interview
Charli D'Amelio admits to 'losing passion' to create TikTok content

Charli D'Amelio admits to 'losing passion' to create TikTok content

YouTubers call out ‘royal experts’ targeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

YouTubers call out ‘royal experts’ targeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview
YouTuber Zoe Sugg announces pregnancy news with boyfriend Alife Dayes

YouTuber Zoe Sugg announces pregnancy news with boyfriend Alife Dayes
Meghan Markle warned about poking royal ‘hornet’s nest’: ‘Stop this saga’

Meghan Markle warned about poking royal ‘hornet’s nest’: ‘Stop this saga’
Meghan Markle’s return to acting likely, suggests royal expert

Meghan Markle’s return to acting likely, suggests royal expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being ‘no match’ for Oprah

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being ‘no match’ for Oprah
Bruno Mars bashes Hollywood’s cultural appropriation jibes

Bruno Mars bashes Hollywood’s cultural appropriation jibes
Producers gush over Katy Perry’s beginnings as Katy Hudson

Producers gush over Katy Perry’s beginnings as Katy Hudson

Latest

view all