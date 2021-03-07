Royal aides promise to unearth new bullying revelations against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Royal aides have promised to "come out swinging" with undisclosed revelations on Meghan Markle in the event that she and Prince Harry attack any individual during their interview with Oprah.

A source close to The Sun, who is familiar to the bullying allegations levied against the Duchess of Sussex, has said that "the worst hasn’t come out yet".

Among some of the accusations, former members of their staff told The Times that they were left "broken" and "terrified" as a result of the couple’s alleged bullying.



The publication said it had been contacted by former staff members who wanted the public to gain insight before the Oprah Winfrey interview aired - and that lawyers for the couple had labelled the allegations a smear orchestrated by the Palace.

Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace launched an inquiry made by Meghan and Harry’s former staff members.

However, the source claims that there are still "some harrowing stories" that have not surfaced.

"The actual worst incidences haven’t come out. There are some harrowing stories to tell. I’ve had some teary conversations with people this week," a source told The Sunday Times.

Another palace source said: "They are playing with fire, it’s very high stakes because there’s a lot that could come out in the wash that hasn’t been told."

